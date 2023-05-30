GNBS certifies Casa De Frances as Guyana’s first bed and breakfast facility

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards on Tuesday certified Casa De Frances Hotel, located at Plantation Farm, EBD, as the first bed and breakfast facility in the country.

The facility was certified on Tuesday to the Guyana Standard GYS 514:2016 (Amd.1 2022) “Requirements for bed and breakfast facilities.”

The certification was handed over to Proprietor, Kurt French in the presence of GNBS’ Director (ag) Al Fraser.

He noted that the first bed and breakfast initiative started when all of the hotels were booked to capacity and could not facilitate the number of visitors.

“Unfortunately, there was limited space for them to stay. A lot of them resorted to staying at family friends and close relatives and that’s where the idea of bed and breakfast first started,” Fraser said.

He noted that the GNBS is proud to certify the facility, and the event is worthy to be celebrated.

Proprietor Kurt French and GNBS Director (ag) Al Fraser attach the certification sticker on one of the rooms

“Any hotel or facility we go to, we must be able to enjoy the pride of comfort, a comfortable bed, comfortable atmosphere, comfortable washrooms, these are what we expect, particularity when we are paying for the service,” he noted.

The certification lasts for one year and can be renewed.

The proprietor was encouraged to upkeep the required standard and quality of service.

Meanwhile, French noted that the facility was opened in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proprietor Kurt French and his staff

“When we started this construction, we had no idea about GNBS and their standards. What we had was the customer at heart because what we wanted is that anyone visiting Casa De Frances to be comfortable and to be safe and secure. So, everything that we put into this, had to do with the customer. And I’m happy today that whatever we would have done was able to measure to the standards of the GNBS,” he said.

Casa De Frances

GNBS-certified properties have the GNBS’ Brand A or B Grade stickers.

Other persons interested in being certified can be guided by contacting the GNBS certification Services Department on telephone number 219-0064-66 or email at certification@gnbsgy.org

