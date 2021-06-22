Good turnout at Regions Two, Three drive-through vaccination events

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says he is pleased the public is still responding well to the COVID-19 drive through vaccination exercises that are being held across the Regions.

Over the weekend, the exercise was held in Region Two, Three and Six. Regions Two and Three recorded the largest numbers of immunisations, he said during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

“The one in Region Six, we didn’t have a lot of people coming forward. But I guess as we work on them, perhaps we’ll get more people coming to the drive throughs…

Region Two, we had a fairly good turnout as well as Region Three where we were able to get quite a number of people coming into the drive-through.”

Minister Anthony anticipates that by the end of this week, more than 100,000 persons will be fully immunised.

“As of today, we had 227,690 persons receiving their first dose of the vaccine that would amount to about 46.8 per cent of our population. And for a second dose, we have had 98,635 persons who are now fully vaccinated. That represents about 20.3 per cent of our population.

So, we are improving gradually, and we look forward to those numbers going up during this week. So definitely, we’re going to pass 100,000 for the second dose this week.”

Persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit any of the Ministry’s vaccination sites to receive their immunisations.

Minister Anthony said even as the vaccination campaign ramps up, the Ministry continues to conduct COVID-19 tests. He highlighted that there are currently three types of tests being done to detect the deadly disease.

In addition to the polymerase chain reaction test, point of care testing using gene expert machines and antigen testing are also being used to diagnose positive cases.

Minister Anthony also disclosed that spikes in positive cases have been recorded in Region Nine. These cases, he said, are being monitored.