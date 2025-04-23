Government inspects mining camps in Puruni

Miners operating in the Puruni area in Region Seven benefitted from a series of inspections and awareness sessions over the weekend.

The inspections were spearheaded by the Ministries of Labour and Health in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton

These efforts form part of the observance of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Month. They are aimed at reinforcing safety practices in the mining sector.

The inspections were conducted with the goal of promoting safer working environments by encouraging miners and stakeholders to operate safely and in compliance with mining regulations.

Inspections were also conducted in the mining areas of Rock Creek, Mara Mara, Brazilian Scheme and Peters Mine.

GGMC Officers conduct awareness session with miners in Puruni

Earlier this month, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton announced that more focus would be given to the mining and construction sectors to foster better safety practices.

He said the government will continue to focus on these sectors because there is where majority of workplace fatalities occurred over the past four years.

During the outreach, several critical areas were covered, including proper sanitation practices, accident prevention and the identification of workplace hazards.

GGMC Officers inspect mining area in Puruni

The team also lectured on tree clearing and campsite sanitation, proper benching and pit floor clearing techniques, the management of mercury and its harmful health effects, and the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE).

GGMC officers also shared the services and training available for persons interested in jewellery making, mineral prospection, map reading and GPS navigation.

Treated mosquito-nets were distributed and malaria virus testing was conducted by the Ministry of Health.

Occupational Safety and Health Month 2025 is being observed globally, under the theme “Revolutionising Health and Safety, the Role of AI and Digitalisation at work.”

