Government refutes claims of involvement in private dispute with squatters at Hill Foot

The administration categorically dismisses the malicious attempts to link the Government to the demolition of property and eviction of squatters at Hill Foot, Soesdyke.

There has been an ongoing dispute between squatters and property owner, Lawrence Almeem. Following a civil court ruling, action was taken on May 31, 2023, by the landowner to demolish one of the structures on the land.

Two months ago, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy met with the squatters and provided a commitment that the Government will fast-track existing land applications for those facing eviction.

The Government has taken note of the spurious attempts by the PNC to attribute blame to the Government for the eviction of the squatters.

This assertion is blatantly false and is indicative of the modus operandi of a failing opposition to fact-check national issues.

In their haste to score political points, PNC MP Nima Flue-Bess and Simona Broomes descended on the community seeking to fuel antagonism and hatred to further advance the opposition’s false narratives.

This is an unconscionable approach by the opposition who continually seek to accumulate political dividends from tragic events at the expense of the pain and suffering of Guyanese.

The Government continues to appeal to the residents affected by the eviction to conduct themselves civilly and desist from engaging in further illegal activities such as blocking the Linden/Soesdyke highway.

