Government will continuously work for your development – Minister Manickchand

– as hundreds gather to celebrate Amerindian Heritage Month at St Cuthbert’s Mission

The government will continuously work and toil for the development of lives of Guyanese, especially the Indigenous and Amerindian communities.

This is according to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, who represented the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek.

She was speaking to hundreds of people at St. Cuthbert’s Mission along the Soesdyke/Linden Highwgay which came alive on Saturday as residents celebrated Amerindian Heritage Month 2025.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand addressing the gathering at St Cuthbert’s Mission on Saturday

The celebration showcased the resilience and cultural pride of Guyana’s first people.

Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn were also in attendance.

In her address, Minister Manickchand thanked the residents for their warm welcome, reflecting on the progress of Amerindian communities over the years.

“We came from a place where recognition was not even considered a right, to a place where we have done a lot,” she shared.

A section of the audience which included Minister McCoy and Benn gathered at St Cuthbert’s Mission on Saturday

The minister pointed to the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) longstanding investments in Indigenous communities, especially in education.

“When we came into office in 2020, 43 per cent of your teachers were trained. That means out of every 100 teachers in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, only 43 were trained. By the time I left in 2025, it’s 86 per cent,” the minister shared.

A cultural display and dance

She further stated, “within the next two years, it will be 99 per cent.”

She emphasized that education remains the clearest demonstration of the government’s commitment to Indigenous people.

“We have evidenced for you that we love by making sure we invest specifically and consciously in the education system in each and every village. When we say we love you, we tell you with action”, the minister stated.

Minister Manickchand enjoying the festivities on Saturday

Amerindian Heritage Month, celebrated every September, features activities across the regions.

This year’s observances are being held under the theme: “Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing Our Culture.”