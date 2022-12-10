Gov’t believes in people-centred development – PM Phillips

– contracts awarded for projects in Victory Valley

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said initiatives implemented by the PPP/C Administration are heavily centred around the development of the citizens.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the contract signing on Friday in Victory Valley

The prime minister was speaking at a contract signing ceremony held in the community of Victory Valley, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday.

“I am happy that the government is here with you today with these projects, because as a government we believe in people centred development. And people are included in the implementation of the projects and I think that is important for all of us here,” the PM stated.

Contracts were awarded to nine residents of Victory Valley to desilt drains, construct bridges, small roads and footpaths. The contractors were encouraged to hire persons from the community, especially youths in an effort to create employment and foster community development by keeping the revenue within the community.

Contracts were signed for community development projects in Victory Valley, Linden

Further, the Prime Minister urged residents to not be distracted by the naysayers, as Guyana is currently experiencing unprecedented growth.

“Don’t let anybody get in your way of what is happening in Guyana now. We are on a thrust to develop this entire country and Region Ten will not be left out. What we are focused on now is bringing development to all the people of Linden, all the people in Region Ten, all the people in all the other nine regions and this is just part of the development, ” he emphasised.

The prime minister also highlighted a number of major projects that will benefit residents of Region Ten significantly, the reconstruction of Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Another major project underway is the Linden to Mabura road that will connect the mining town to Lethem, Region Nine. The project aims to cut travel time and increase economic development for citizens. Thus far, the US$190 million project being undertaken by Brazilian company, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. has created employment for more than 100 Guyanese.

In addition, the government has rehabilitated a number of roads in Victory Valley from First to Third Ally and the back road.

The prime minister said Lindeners can look forward to more development in the coming years.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar were also present at the contract signing.

