Gov’t committed to integrating migrants

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira has emphasised that government remains resolute in its commitment to accommodating and integrating migrants through its open-door policy.

Minister Teixeira was at the time providing a keynote address at the commemoration of World Refugee Day, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, on Friday.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

The minister stated that the government is working to provide necessary support to migrants.

“We have to be careful whether we talk about refugee migrants, asylum seekers, that we deal with the identity of the person. These are individuals, they are people, they are not faceless, and that they deserve a chance,” said the minister.

The government’s commitment to integration is not limited to basic needs.

One of the key initiatives available is the provision of free public healthcare to all.

“Healthcare and education have their own challenges for us to provide but we offer free public health care to all those who are in Guyana…regardless of nationality, regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity…,” Minister Teixeira said.

This inclusive approach ensures that everyone has access to essential medical services, with the country’s dedicated healthcare professionals playing a vital role in this endeavour.

The government has also made significant strides in the education sector, creating an inclusive learning environment for all children, including those from migrant backgrounds.

While language barriers have presented a challenge, efforts have been made to address this issue through language programmes and support services. By ensuring that every child can attend school and receive a quality education, the nation is investing in the future and fostering social cohesion.

The government, in collaboration with international organisations such as the United Nations, are working together to create synergies and develop comprehensive programmes that protect the rights and promote the well-being of all migrants.

