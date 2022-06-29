Govt committed to safeguarding citizens’ livelihood – Minister McCoy

– as $25,000 cash grant distributed in Region 9

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P has reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to safeguarding the livelihood of every Guyanese, regardless of their background or location.

He was speaking to residents of Moco Moco, Region 9 (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo), at the weekend, where distribution of government’s $25,000 per household cash grant for riverine and hinterland communities took place. This is a fulfilment of a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to help cushion the hardships wrought by the rising cost of living.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

“Your government has been making interventions in every way to make sure that we can help to cushion, to ease the burden that comes with the global pandemic called COVID-19, and its consequences, and so, we have been making interventions after interventions,” he said.

Among the programmes implemented by government are improved health care, increase of old-age pension from $20,500 to $28,000, and the increase in the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for children from $15,000 to $30,000, among other major interventions.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, handing over $25,000 cash grant to citizen.

He highlighted the removal of numerous taxes “to ease the burden of citizens in the face of the global crisis”. Taxes were removed on cement, agricultural materials, and fuel, among others things.

Government has also implemented the GOAL Scholarship programme, from which some 20,000 Guyanese will access free tertiary education from internationally recognised universities over a five-year period.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, handing over $25,000 cash grant to citizen.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud, who accompanied Minister McCoy, pledged government’s commitment to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

“We must always be with the people on the ground. The PPP has always been a pro-poor party, we look after the interest of the poor people, of the private sector, the old people and moreover the youths, the children of this land. I want to commit that we will stand by your side.” He called on citizens to unite to transform Guyana under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

