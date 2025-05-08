Gov’t intervenes to address environmental, traffic hazards in East Coast villages

VP Jagdeo says similar approach to be taken in other communities

The government has moved to address environmental and traffic hazards that are posing significant risks to residents of East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that due to massive infrastructure investment projects ongoing in the area, the volume of construction material, including sand and loam, passing through established communities, is inconveniencing residents.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Currently, the government is constructing a 46 km crusher-run road from Georgetown to Mahaica to improve access to the East Coast backlands. This $5.5 billion project supports a larger initiative to transmit power from the Wales facility to Berbice, with US$500 million invested in steel towers for a 230 KVA power line replacing outdated infrastructure. These are among the many projects currently being implemented in this area.

However, while the Ministry of Public Works has designated specific access routes for trucks to travel to the backlands where projects are ongoing, construction activities are still affecting residents there.

Against this backdrop, the Vice President announced that the government will now implement low speed limits through villages, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will ensure these are enforced.

Signs will be erected immediately, and according to Dr Jagdeo, speed limits will increase only in the backlands where there is no public disturbance.

He stated, “I want the people on the East Coast to know that this is what will obtain and it’s the same issue for those who live on the East Bank and other communities. We’re going to be doing the same thing for all of these communities.”

In addition to adhering to new speed limits, contractors must ensure trucks operate with closed tailgates and are properly covered to minimise dust. Roads must also be kept damp when needed, since these measures are part of contractual obligations.

“We can’t stop the development work, but at least we can alleviate some of the concerns of the residents when in the construction phase,” he further underscored.

Due to mounting concerns, the vice president, along with the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, recently met with contractors undertaking projects in the area, where they were reminded that they are responsible for ensuring trucks operate responsibly.

And so, “The police will now enforce these provisions … .We’re going to hold them [truck drivers) responsible, but ultimately it would affect the contractors,” VP Jagdeo noted.

Dr Jagdeo also appealed to individuals with derelict vehicles on public roadways to remove them immediately. Failure to do so will see these vehicles being removed by the Ministry of Public Works.

