Gov’t moves to upgrade hinterland airstrips, announces new Matthews Ridge runway

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill stated that the government is progressing with major upgrades to hinterland airstrips as part of its broader initiative to enhance safe and accessible transportation to remote communities.

Minister Edghill announced on a live broadcast on Monday that a new runway is being built at Matthews Ridge in Region One.

“We are building out a 2,500-foot runway at Matthews Ridge to take off planes,” he said.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during the engagement in Paramakatoi

Matthews Ridge serves as a key transportation hub for the manganese mining community and surrounding villages.

The new runway is expected to strengthen connectivity, support economic activity and improve access to essential services for residents.

New Paramakatoi Airstrip

Minister Edghill explained that the investment forms part of a broader strategy by the PPP/C administration to modernise hinterland infrastructure in a planned and coordinated way.

He pointed to several completed and ongoing projects, including works at Paramakatoi, Kaieteur, Karasparou and Paruima.

He added that Paruima, which previously faced construction challenges, has since been upgraded to ensure long-term durability.

Upgrades are also planned for Port Kaituma, while the Kaieteur airstrip may be extended further in the future.