Gov’t reinforces the need for persons to get booster shots

The Government has reinforced the need for persons to take their booster shots to maintain the level of protection and effectiveness against the various strains of COVID-19.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, during Tuesday’s COVID-19 Update said administering the booster shots throughout the country remains a challenge.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony

The number of persons receiving booster doses is much lower than anticipated, thus more persons are being encouraged to take these doses.

Minister Anthony said, “For vaccination, we do between 150 to 200 doses per day and currently, in terms of booster doses, we have administered 75,496 doses.”

The health minister said 1,435 boosters have been administered in Region One, 1,435, 3,362 in Region Two, 10,350 in Region Three, 37,344 in Region Four, 4,394 in Region Five, 12,109 in Region Six, 972 in Region Seven, 1,177 in Region Eight, 3,453 in Region Nine, and 900 in Region Ten.

Dr Anthony noted that, in some regions, people have not been coming forward to take the booster dose, “and we want to encourage them. Without these booster doses, their immune system will not be prime. We have been encouraging older people to make sure that they come out and get their booster doses.”

Some 738 persons within the 12 to 17 age category; 12,420 between 18 to 29; 12,027 persons between 30 to 39; 27,999 persons between 40 to 59; and 22,312 for persons 60 years and older.

As it relates to persons receiving the booster doses by the age categories, Minister Anthony pointed out that 738 were within the 12 to 17 age category; 12,420 between 18 to 29; 12,027 persons between 30 to 39; 27,999 persons between 40 to 59; and 22,312 for persons 60 years and older.

“The older persons and those who really need their boosters. We need to do more work in that age category because they stand to benefit the most. So, I am hopeful that we can encourage more people to come out, especially, older people and people with comorbidities to come out and get their booster shots,” Dr Anthony explained.

The health minister is appealing to persons with other chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart conditions, who are more susceptible to COVID-19 should get their booster doses.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony stated, “over the last 24 hours, we have identified one new case, and currently we are tracking 14 new cases of COVID across Guyana.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

