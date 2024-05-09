20 Region One residents to undergo small-engine technician training

For the first time, 20 residents from Sebai and Canal Bank, in the Matarkai sub-district in Region One will soon possess the required skills to become licensed small engine technicians, following the launch of the skill training programme.

The four-month training programme is being undertaken by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT). It will see the participation of 10 residents from each village.

Upon completion, a certificate will be provided to the participants who can then venture into various entrepreneurial opportunities, to earn an income.

The execution of the programme fulfils a request made by the residents during a recent community outreach.

The government is ensuring that everyone, regardless of geography, has equitable access to opportunities to further their academic pursuits, to ensure that they are equipped with the requisite knowledge to be employable in Guyana’s evolving workforce.

“What we are doing is extending to you the same opportunities that other people were getting for years that you were never exposed to. [As a] government, we have a responsibility to take care of the citizens of the country. That is our work,” affirmed Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during the launch at Sebai Primary School.

In 2023, alone, 187 persons from the region were certified in several training programmes.

Over the last three years, several skills training programmes have been executed in the region totalling $53.5 million benefitting 544 persons thus far.

These beneficiaries have been skilled in plumbing, block making, catering, cake decoration, information technology, refrigeration and air-conditioning repairs.

On a similar note, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Richard Maughn, charged the trainees to complete the programme despite any challenges they may encounter.

According to Maughn, the programme ought to be considered as a stepping stone for the participants’ future aspirations.

BIT programmes, that are offered free of cost, align with the government’s pledge in promoting skills training by expanding technical and vocational training and apprenticeship programmes countrywide.

So far, 11,439 persons from across the country have been skilled by BIT.

Prime Minister Representative for Region One, Margaret Lambert, Regional Vice Chairperson, Annasha Peters, Toshao of Sebai, Compton Thompson, among other officials were all present at the event.

