Govt set aside $675M for Matarkai sub-district concrete roads

Residents of communities within the Matarkai sub-district, Region One are poised to benefit from the construction of concrete roads which are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with an investment of approximately $675 million.

Speaking at the recently commissioned $244 million concrete road in Matthews Ridge, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, stated that these roads will encompass areas such as Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in Mathews Ridge

He highlighted that infrastructure improvements will be undertaken on the access road leading to the newly constructed wharf at Oronoque in Port Kaituma.

“Throughout the region [Region One] every sub-region will benefit from concrete roads under the hinterland road programme,” the minister assured.

He further reminded the residents of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment at the recently concluded National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference to allocate resources for the continuation of roads in the hinterland.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring critical infrastructure is in place in the hinterland, which will improve the lives of the citizens.

“That is where the resources are going that we get from the oil revenue. We want to ensure your lives are improved,” he reiterated.

This year, under the Ministry of Public Works, some $5 billion was allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of hinterland roads in Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10. Another $1.4 billion was earmarked for the completion and rehabilitation of airstrips at Eteringbang, Karisparu, Ekereku, Paruima, Imbaimadai, and Matthews Ridge.

