Govt to begin spraying rice fields in Region Six tomorrow to combat paddy bugs – Min Mustapha

The Ministry of Agriculture will begin spraying rice fields in Region Six tomorrow to address the paddy bug issue.

The paddy bug infestation is severely affecting the farmers’ rice productivity throughout the region.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a community meeting at Albion Community Ground on Sunday, noted that the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) will work collaboratively with the farmers to address the issue.

“Region Six is a very important rice-producing area for us. As a result of that, there were several proposals that the farmers made. But we have looked at the most realistic proposal. That proposal is to help them with the chemicals to spray the areas where the bugs are present,” Minister Mustapha told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing rice farmers at a meeting in Region Six

To date, 68,000 acres of rice land are currently under cultivation in the region.

“I am hoping that we can control the bugs so that we can have a full harvest at the end of this crop,” the agriculture minister asserted.

A paddy bug committee has been set up to effectively monitor the situation in Region Six and a comprehensive report will be provided daily to the minister.

The report will indicate if further interventions need to be made relating to the insect situation.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Regional Chairman, David Armogan interacting with farmers at the meeting

Meanwhile, farmers have acknowledged that the substantial investments and interventions made by the government over the years have resuscitated the rice industry, as well as enhanced rice production and their livelihoods.

Due to these direct investments and policies, rice farmers are optimistic that they will surpass this year’s rice production target of 710,000 tonnes as compared to 653,000 tonnes last year.

Additionally, farmers will also have improved access to drainage and irrigation, as several outfalls will be cleared in the region, which will provide significant relief.

Also present at the meeting were Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj.

