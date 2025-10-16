Gov’t to launch procurement website to efficiently streamline contract opportunities – VP Jagdeo 

In an effort to ensure more procurement opportunities are offered to Guyanese, the Government of Guyana (GOG) will move to amend the relevant legislation to streamline the launching of a ‘procurement website’ next year.

According to Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who is also the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, this new portal will allow the government to advertise public-funded projects on a broader level.

He highlighted that although the state spends heftily on advertising, for example, spending $800 million in 2024, the results are often unsatisfactory.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“Once it goes in the [newspapers for one day], except for the online edition, where people can read it, it disappears because it’s not in the newspapers the following day,” he explained.

Apart from this, he explained that this single initiative will help the government reduce its spending on the traditional advertisement platforms.

“We will amend the law to ensure that happens,” he told reporters at Freedom House on Thursday.

According to him, even those living in the hinterland will be able to access these opportunities with the launch of this new website.

“We will also be using online media outfits to carry out the ads to get more reach,” Dr Jagdeo added.

Dr Jagdeo stressed that this aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to increasing efficiency, accountability and transparency in the public procurement system, as articulated in his inauguration speech.