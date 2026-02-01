Govt to train 8,000 Guyanese in essential digital skills

The government will train 8,000 Guyanese this year under the Industry and Innovation Unit, which offers essential digital skills that equip individuals with the necessary tools to thrive in a world driven by technology.

The unit is mandated to create an enabling environment that will support an information and communications technology (ICT) driven private sector, eliminate social inequalities, and level the playing field for equal access and economic upliftment for all Guyanese.

During an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Saturday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips noted that several training sessions from basic to advanced level will be delivered to Guyanese.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips shares a light moment with residents in Region Two

Digital training will be available along the coast and in the inland areas, allowing public servants and village leaders to benefit.

PM Phillips stressed the need for citizens to be computer literate due to the rapid utilisation of the internet and technology.

“There’s a whole aim of building out and expanding this whole digital infrastructure to ensure we can deliver more services to the people”, the prime minister explained, while noting that this will make Guyana a more connected country.

Speaking about the ICT Access and E-Services for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project, the prime minister noted that the government is committed to completing the remaining 22 ICT hubs in 2026.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips (L) and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Pauline Sukhai (third L) in front of the St Cuthbert’s Mission ICT hub

“The project set out to complete 200 ICT hubs. In 2026, we will successfully complete those hubs,” he disclosed, noting that they have built out 166 ICT hubs in the hinterland communities.

Over 120,000 Guyanese are set to benefit from the undertaking.

The government is constructing and equipping the hubs, and residents are also being trained in the communities to ensure maintenance.

“We’re training them to use the internet, so there’s a training component of building capacity at the village and community levels,” he explained.