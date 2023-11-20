Gov’t transforming community roads along the East Coast corridor

Several community roads along the East Coast corridor have benefitted from much-needed rehabilitation through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU).

This is the fulfilment of a commitment made by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo following community engagements in Foulis Housing Scheme, Enterprise Village, Nonpareil, Non-pareil Block 12, Melanie (South), and Coldingen.

Road works in Enterprise Village

During these outreaches residents raised concerns related to deteriorating roads, which affected accessibility.

The infrastructural projects were executed in phases based on the needs of each community.

In Foulis, construction works commenced on July 12, 2023, and concluded on July 27, 2023.

The comprehensive overhaul saw 17 roads, spanning a total length of 4485 metres being rehabilitated.

Completed road in Enterprise Village

The rehabilitation process involved light scarification, the placement and compaction of crushed aggregates, and the final application of asphaltic concrete.

Following Foulis, Enterprise Village underwent a similar transformation, which saw 14 roads spanning 5038 metres being rehabilitated.

Melanie South, saw the initiation of rehabilitation efforts on August 19, 2023. A total of 13 roads, spanning 3199 metres were rehabilitated by the time the project concluded on October 9, 2023,

Completed road in Foulis Village

Road works for Nonpareil and Nonpareil Block 12, commenced on September 10, 2023, and October 19, 2023, respectively. Remedial works were facilitated on 6 roads with a combined length of 1779 metres in Nonpareil, while five roads with a combined length of 848.6 metres were rehabilitated in Nonpareil Block 12.

Additionally, a total of eight roads were rehabilitated in Coldingen spanning 2047 metres. Works commenced on October 4, 2023 and concluded on October 31, 2023.

Completed road in Nonpareil

The significant infrastructural upgrades were done in asphaltic concrete.

The improved infrastructure is part of government’s efforts aimed at fostering connectivity, and economic activity. It also forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s 2020 to 2025 manifesto commitment of enhancing infrastructure and improving the lives of citizens throughout the country.

