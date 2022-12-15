Gov’t working to address every category of workers – President AlI

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Wednesday said his government is working overtime to address every category of workers.

He is optimistic that his government’s progressive strategy will improve the welfare of every citizen.

Dr Ali was at the time responding to questions posed by media operatives on salary increases specifically for teachers, on the sidelines of an event held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He said while government understands the importance of wage adjustments, the all-embracing well-being support by the administration is more than just finance.

“It is quality of life, quality of healthcare, quality of infrastructure, the cost of your electricity, the cost and quality of your water… We are working to have treated water to every single person on the coast, to bring down the cost of electricity by half. Definitely, every sector of employees,” the head of state asserted.

“Their time will come… the day for teachers will come,” he emphasised.

Previously, the president announced salary adjustments for selected categories of employees of the disciplined services and healthcare workers.

He made it clear, on numerous occasions, that the salary increase will take a holistic approach that will eventually see every public sector worker benefitting from a comfortable remuneration package.

“You have to understand the functionalities of the economy and every category of workers will be addressed, and we are starting from critical areas where they were great anomalies and that is how we have started and we are progressing,” he added.

President Ali did not give a timeframe as to when teachers will receive a salary adjustment but reminded, “as you can see things are happening very quickly in this country.”

