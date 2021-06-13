Govt’s flood relief efforts showing positive results –Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha says the Government’s interventions to bring relief to citizens affected by the countrywide flooding is showing positive results.

While some regions are more easily accessible than others, Minister Mustapha said the progress to date has been ‘reasonable.’

“At Black Bush Polder the water is draining a bit now. The water has receded in most of the yards. Two days ago, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and I were in Black Bush Polder, we have had a number of meetings there.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspecting a pump in the city.

The people are satisfied with the interventions we have made. A number of interventions were made in other vulnerable areas, and we are seeing results,” the Minister told the media on Friday.

He noted that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has been working diligently to ensure the water recedes from the lands in the shortest possible time. This, he said, was a stern directive from President Ali.

On Friday the Ministry signed close to $500 million in contracts, of which some $141.8 million was awarded through the NDIA to execute critical drainage and irrigation works at specified locations.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha during a hamper distribution in Region Five on Saturday.

At a cost of $58.8 million, Kascon Engineering Services will conduct rehabilitation works on the drainage and irrigation channels in Black Bush Polder, Region Six. This area is among districts severely affected by the unprecedented rainfall.

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporated will repair the intake structure at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, Region Three, at the cost of $27 million.

An NDIA excavator desilting the canals at Port Mourant, Corentyne

Another $55.8 million will be spent on the construction of a drainage channel and the activation of a new sluice on the right bank of the Abary Creek in Region Five.

Dr. Ali continues to spearhead his Cabinet’s massive countrywide flood assessment exercise to affected communities on the coast and in the hinterland.

An excavator being transported to improve drainage works on the Corentyne Coast

The Civil Defence (CDC) has also been distributing food hampers and cleaning supplies to vulnerable households.

The Government plans to approach the National Assembly on Monday for an additional $10 billion to help deal with the national disaster.