Over 5,000 delegates expected for Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2025

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo will return for its fourth instalment from February 18-21, 2025, and is expected to attract over 5,000 delegates, feature 180+ booths, and host 70+ distinguished speakers at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

This is according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Next year’s conference will be held under the theme: Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future, to highlight the interconnectivity between various aspects of the energy sector.

The theme also emphasises the need for strategic collaboration and partnerships to address common challenges and seize shared opportunities within the sector.

“Given Guyana’s strategic location within the Caribbean region, the theme for this four-day event also highlights the importance of regional integration and fostering closer ties with neighbouring countries in areas such as trade, energy, and infrastructure development,” the release states.

The conference will continue discussions on key challenges and opportunities related to a just energy transition and building balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

“Other focus areas include financing sustainable development initiatives, developing a workforce for the future, building resilient supply chains, and promoting the advancement of women in the industry,” the press release added.

The conference will also feature a series of panel discussions centred around investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, among others.

“Since its 2021 debut, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has established itself as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, government officials, investors, and experts in the energy sector. Participants have benefitted from invaluable engagements with policymakers and regulatory authorities, leading to a deeper understanding of the legal framework, as well as key development plans,” the press release underscored.

Additionally, the conference will present an optimal launchpad for small and medium-sized businesses to network and build partnerships.

This year’s conference saw the participation of several high-ranking regional and international leaders, such as President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

