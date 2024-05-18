Guyana has bright future under leadership of President Ali – Ambassador Brotherson

Under the strong leadership of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his ‘One Guyana’ vision, Guyana’s remarkable economic trajectory is set to continue.

This is according to Consul General at the Consulate General of Guyana in New York, United States of America, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, who joined the Hempstead Town Board on Friday for a Guyana Flag Raising Ceremony, in commemoration of the country’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

Consul General at the Consulate General of Guyana in New York, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson

In his address, Ambassador Brotherson said that since gaining its independence, Guyana has emerged as a respected member of the international community and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He said that the anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on how far the country has come, and acknowledge the sacrifices of those who came before.

“Our nation’s foundation was laid by the tenacity and selfless efforts of our forefathers, and to them we will always owe a debt of gratitude,” he said.

Consul General at the Consulate General of Guyana in New York, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson and Hempstead Town Supervisor, Don Clavin hoisting the Guyana flag during the ceremony on Friday

Ambassador Brotherson also drew attention to Guyana’s diverse makeup, saying that this feature drives tolerance and unity.

“As a nation, we are not without our challenges, but it is these very challenges that serve to cement our resolve towards ensuring that Guyana remains a strong and unified nation. Our nation is set to achieve much more in the years ahead. This noble objective of ‘One Guyana’ has at its core the sustainable and equitable development of Guyana and the ultimate prosperity of all Guyanese,” he asserted.

The ambassador pointed to the advancements in health, education and infrastructure as glaring examples of the transformation underway.

He also highlighted the significant contributions of the diaspora, and encouraged them to return home to assist in the country’s advancement, capitalising on the tremendous opportunities.

“I want to take this opportunity to urge that we all, Guyanese, continue to strive to maintain and build on the freedom our forefathers fought for and always remember the many sacrifices they have made for us,” he urged.

The ambassador also reminded that the government remains committed to the prosperity of all Guyanese, and will spare no effort to ensure that this vision is realised through the appropriate programmes and policies.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

