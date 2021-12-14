Green Energy and Renewables’ competition winners awarded

Six students were on Tuesday awarded for participating in the Ministry of Education and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited’s (CPGL) Secondary School Green Energy and Renewables Essay Competition, at the Promenade Gardens, Middle Street, Georgetown.

The competition sought to further educate youths on climate change and green energy.

Minister of Natural resources, Vickram Bharrat giving certificate to Thuraia Thomas, first place winner for senior category.

DPI spoke with winners of both senior and junior categories.

From the senior category, Queen’s College student, Thuraia Thomas said it was quite easy gaining enough information to compile her essay. She said the knowledge she gained will be helpful in her choice of career.

“Green energy would be very helpful in the field, the career field that I am hoping to go down. I’m a science student at Queen’s College, so the information that I gained from the essay competition will help me in any research paper that I need to conduct or anything like that,” Thomas related.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, HE. Guo Haiyan giving certificate to Janae Bristol, first place winner for Junior category.

From the Junior Category, Janae Bristol, a student of Bishops’ High said, “we all have a part to play in making Guyana a better place and this is my contribution and I’m happy that people listen, people pay attention and I hope they take this forward into their future,” she said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat said the government is committed to protecting the environment and placing more emphasis on sustainable mining and logging activities.

“I believe that we as a country and as a government, we are committed to ensuring that we build on that, to ensure that we cut our emissions even further, to ensure that we place more emphasis on the environment, to ensure that we place more emphasis on sustainable mining and logging activities,” the minister said.

Students that was awarded along with officials.

Minister Bharrat said revenues from the oil and gas sector will be used to build renewable platforms to off-set emissions from Guyana.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Her Excellency, Guo Haiyan said the essay competition will enable students to better understand the effects of climate change.

“We look forward to stronger actions by all parties to jointly tackle climate change and protect the planet, the shared home for all of us…

I believe by taking part in this essay competition, you may have more profound and comprehensive understanding of climate change and green development,” the ambassador said.

Also, in attendance at the simple ceremony were; Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and President of CPGL, Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang.