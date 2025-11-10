Guyana and China collaborate on world-class Joe Vieira Park, celebrating five decades of friendship

In celebration of the long-standing partnership between Guyana and China, the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) has unveiled details of the highly anticipated Joe Viera Park, a world-class sporting and recreational facility on the West Bank of Demerara.

This project will transform the way we play, encourage healthier living, and bring the community together with various facilities.

The development progress of the Guyana/China Friendship Joe Vieira Park

At the heart of this development is a strong focus on sports, including a full-size football field, complete with spectator stands to host local tournaments.

The installation of a modern basketball court with removable seating will also cater to structured games and casual play, while new tennis and tennis table courts will introduce diversity to its offerings.

Area identified for the development of the football field, along with seating areas for spectators

Beyond sports, the park will also serve as a vibrant cultural and social hub featuring an outdoor theatre and amphitheatre to host cultural events, live performances and even public screenings.

Visitors can expect comfortable seating areas throughout the park alongside lush green spaces, perfect for picnicking, relaxation and family activities.

A defining feature of the park will be the Guyana/China Friendship Monument, which will stand as a symbol of over 50 years of diplomatic ties and cooperation between the nations.

The Guyana/China Friendship Joe Viera Park is poised to become one of the country’s most breathtaking recreational landmarks! Once completed, it will stand as a shining example of sustainable and inclusive development, creating a vibrant connection between youth, sports, and culture that inspires and unites everyone who sets foot within its boundaries.