Guyana capturing global attention at hallmark Dubai Expo 2020

The Guyana Pavilion at the greatest international mega event – Expo 2020 Dubai – has seen scores of people from across the globe already showing their interest in the vast array of opportunities Guyana holds for investment.

Making this disclosure is the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest).

A GO-Invest officer showcases Guyana’s opportunities to a participant

This pavilion, which is the first in history that Guyana has ever had, is outfitted with exhibits that highlight the cornerstone of Guyana’s economy through locally manufactured products. Further, the pavilion markets Guyana as the number one eco-tourism destination in the world.

Meanwhile, the forestry sector has sparked interest in many through the display of an array of timber produced in this South American nation.

As it relates to investment opportunities, some priority sectors that have been marketed include the lucrative oil and gas sector, renewable energy, agriculture, information and computer technology (ICT), as well as infrastructure and housing. Models exhibits depicting the Amalia Falls Hydropower Project; the renewable energy mix of natural gas, solar and wind power; and infrastructure and agriculture farms are also in the booth. Notably, these exhibits provide an unrivalled opportunity to showcase Guyana as an investment and tourism paradise.

Two representatives of Guyana showcase the model exhibits

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said as Guyana continues to display itself on the world stage as a major investment destination, it becomes indicative of the vision and implementation plans currently being delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The stunning Dubai South site is home to 192 pavilions and features up to 60 live events each day and 200 food and beverage outlets to fuel visitors during their journey around the world in one place. Guyana Day is scheduled for October 19. It is expected that the President and Cabinet members, along with the CEO of GO-Invest will be in attendance.

This expo will run for 173 days. Currently, GO- Invest senior staff, Mrs. Kibbyann Chester-Harding, and Ms. June-Ann Kowlessar are actively engaging and interacting with investors and interested visitors educating them on why Guyana is the place to invest and the endless investment opportunities available, marketing Guyana as an investors’ haven.

Notably, this pavilion is a consortium venture launched among GO-invest, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the theme, ‘Home of Nature, Land of Opportunities’.