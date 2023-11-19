Guyana leading discussions with Saudi Arabia on multi-million dollar agriculture facility

Noting that the Saudi Arabia-CARICOM Summit was a resounding success, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Guyana is now leading discussions for the building of a multi-million-dollar facility to improve CARICOM’s agriculture industry.

The head of state made this disclosure during a press conference on Saturday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), as he was giving an update on the outcome of the summit.

“Guyana is leading the discussion into a $25 million facility to accelerate food production, looking at a hydroponics facility for the entire region. We have submitted all the studies,” President Ali disclosed.

President Ali said he is confident that before the year ends the initial part of the project will advance.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other Caribbean officials at the Saudi Arabia\CARICOM summit

Additionally, with the many other discussions that were done and decisions made, the president said the Caribbean community left the summit with a sense of pride, knowing that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia understands fully the value of CARICOM as an important development and strategic partner in combatting the challenges in the world and implementing solutions.

The Kingdom has also committed to creating a special window and giving some preferences for those in the region who wish to work beyond infrastructure, food, and energy. There was deep discussion about strengthening cultural exchange, tourism, and getting the private sector to invest.

He said the summit has led to the deepening of CARICOM’s relationship, and the establishment of its collective presence in Saudi Arabia, as well as the establishment of the Arab country’s physical presence in the Caribbean region.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made available not only all their technical and ministerial resources but their private sector resources and financing. It has set aside $2.5 billion for the development of the region and approved a number of projects for different countries,” the president stated.

Some of those projects that were approved by Saudi Arabia in Guyana include the $150 million housing development project and the construction of the Wismar Bridge in Linden.

The president said Guyana’s diplomatic relationship with the Middle Eastern countries continues to bear fruits.

“I recall when I started this journey of expanding diplomatic relationship with the Middle East there were many political scientists offering views and I respect their views. But I consistently said the result is what matters. Today in every one of our engagements we can point to direct results,” Dr Ali stressed.

