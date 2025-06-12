Guyana observes World Day Against Child Labour

On June 12, Guyana joins the global community to mark World Day Against Child Labour, reaffirming its commitment to ending child labour in all forms.

In 2024, an estimated 138 million children around the world were subjected to child labour, with over one-third in hazardous work that endangers their health and development.

Minister Hamilton leads World Day Against Child Labour walk

Child labour refers to work that is inappropriate for a child’s age and detrimental to their physical, emotional, or moral well-being. It differs from safe, age-appropriate activities like light chores or part-time work during school breaks.

This year’s theme, “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: let’s speed up efforts,” underscores the need for urgent action. Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering dedication, stating:

“Guyana remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that every child is allowed to thrive, grow and reach their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Ongoing actions to combat child labour:

Awareness campaigns: A series of events and workshops with protection and probation officers to improve coordination and response.

School outreach: Planned visits to over 20 secondary schools nationwide to educate students and staff on the risks of child labour.

Community engagement: Walks, competitions, and other sensitisation activities.

Inspections: Over 3,000 workplace inspections conducted in 2024, 15 per cent above the ministry’s target.

Art competition to spread awareness in children

As of February 2025, no cases of child labour had been reported. These efforts reached approximately 20,000 people across all regions of Guyana, including both employers and workers.

A major milestone came in 2023 with the Combating and Trafficking in Persons Act No. 7, which:

Prohibits involving children in drug trafficking,

Classifies child pornography as commercial sexual exploitation,

Imposes stricter penalties when crimes involve children.

Progress has also been seen in data:

According to the U.S. Bureau of International Labour Affairs, 22.1 per cent of children aged 7-14 were both in school and working in the year 2019. In 2022, this had dropped to 18.5 per cent.

Minister Hamilton concluded by commending those involved in the fight against child labour:

“Together, let us reaffirm our collected vision of a Guyana and a world where every child enjoys the promise of a safe, happy and enriching childhood.”