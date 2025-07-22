Guyana to showcase diverse business opportunities at AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Grenada

Guyana is poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025), scheduled to take place in St. George’s, Grenada, from July 28th to 30th, 2025. A delegation of 23 Guyanese businesses, operating under the unifying “Brand Guyana” initiative, will participate in the forum, highlighting the nation’s burgeoning economic landscape and diverse investment potential.

ACTIF2025, a flagship initiative by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Government of Grenada, aims to accelerate trade, investment, and economic growth between Africa and the Caribbean. Under the theme “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty,” the forum will serve as a crucial platform for fostering deeper commercial and economic linkages.

Guyana’s robust participation underscores its commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation and expanding its presence in regional and international markets. The 23 businesses representing Guyana will showcase a wide array of sectors, including:

* Agribusiness and Food Processing: Highlighting Guyana’s rich agricultural produce and value-added products.

* Manufacturing: Presenting innovative local products and manufacturing capabilities.

* Creative Industries: Showcasing the vibrant cultural and artistic talents of Guyana.

* Services: Offering a range of professional and technical services.

* Renewable Energy: Demonstrating opportunities in Guyana’s green energy transition.

The “Brand Guyana” initiative is a strategic effort to consolidate and promote Guyanese products and services under a unified national identity, emphasizing quality, authenticity, and sustainability. This collective approach at ACTIF2025 aims to enhance global recognition and create new avenues for trade and investment.

“Guyana’s participation in ACTIF2025 with such a strong contingent of businesses under the ‘Brand Guyana’ umbrella is a testament to our nation’s economic dynamism and our unwavering commitment to fostering robust trade and investment ties with our African and Caribbean partners.

The Guyanese delegation looks forward to engaging with potential investors, buyers, and collaborators, exploring opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, and market access. Through focused B2B meetings, presentations, and networking events, Guyana aims to solidify its position as a key player in the AfriCaribbean economic landscape.

About the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025):

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) is a premier platform designed to bolster trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean. Organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with host governments, ACTIF brings together Heads of State, government officials, private sector leaders, and stakeholders to unlock commercial opportunities and foster sustainable development across both regions.

About Brand Guyana:

“Brand Guyana” is a national initiative aimed at unifying and promoting Guyanese products, services, and cultural identity on the global stage. It highlights the nation’s unique offerings, rich heritage, and commitment to quality, encouraging international trade, tourism, and investment.

Contact:

Guyana Office for Investment

Kibbyann Chester-Harding/Export and Trade Department

kchesterharding@guyanainvest.gov.gy

225-0658

www.guyanainvest.gov.gy