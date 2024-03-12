Guyana’s GBV responsive programme hailed as a ‘leading Caribbean model’ – Min. Persaud

Guyana’s comprehensive response programme was hailed the ‘leading model’ in the Caribbean region by the Spotlight Initiative.

This monumental achievement stemmed from the government’s dedication and implementation of programmes geared at mitigating gender-based violence (GBV) countrywide.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud at the Ministry’s Headquarters.

Despite signing on to the Spotlight Initiative eight months later than planned, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security affirmed that the country’s model was built with the necessary components to produce tangible results.

“We would’ve been earmarked by the Spotlight Initiative itself as the leading country even though we were late because our model was a sound model, it was comprehensive, it was accessible and it is the kind of model that will see results in time,” she stated in a recent interview with the National Communications Network Inc. (NCN).

The minister underscored that the model focuses on prevention, intervention and support.

One noteworthy project developed is the 914-hotline. The significant referral pathway focuses heavily on responsiveness and it the one of a kind throughout the Caribbean.

Linked to this programme is the Survivor Advocates initiative, which provides the necessary support to victims of gender-based violence from the onset of their report to the conclusion of the situation.

Amplifying these efforts, Minister Persaud revealed that the government is currently expanding its shelter system.

“We are in the process of replicating our shelter system on the coast in the hinterland regions,” she stated.

In addition, the IMATTER App was conceptualised to provide victims with another form of reporting. The app received a WhatsApp feature, allowing persons to connect to a lawyer, counsellor or ministry services.

The ministry has also partnered with private organisations and NGOs to provide a wider range of services to the benefit of survivors.

As a result, the ministry launched the ‘Safe Voucher’ that provides women with $15,000 immediately after they leave an untenable situation.

Similarly, the ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Guyana Bar Association to provide legal aid free of cost to 500 women.

Moreover, a Hope and Justice Centre was constructed to place all of these services under one roof. The minister announced that it is in the process of being replicated in Vergenoegen, Region Three.

Additionally, the first hinterland model will be constructed in Region One shortly.

The hinterland facility is crafted a bit differently as it will offer women the opportunity to make a police report, or medical report, access legal counsel, counselling and access to all of the ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs services inclusive of restorative justice all under one roof.

Minister Persaud also noted that the ministry has collaborated with the UN system, UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFP to craft several policies and programmes through their technical assistance.

Further, the minister pledges to continue working on gender mainstreaming, gender-responsive budgeting, data collection through a gender lens and data analysis to lend support to victims of GBV.

