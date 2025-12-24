Guyana’s non-oil economy grew by 13.8 per cent in 2025 – Min Rodrigues

─ the overall economy grew by 7.5 per cent

Guyana has recorded another year of strong economic performance, with its non-oil economy expanding by 13.8 per cent in the first half of 2025, according to the country’s mid-year economic report.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Wednesday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues described the figures as exceptional by global standards.

“By any measure, that is a remarkable growth percentage. Nowhere else in the world are we seeing this type of expansive growth,” she emphasised.

Noting that the overall economy grew by 7.5 per cent, the minister said this marked the fifth consecutive year of broad-based economic expansion in Guyana, as a result of the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The tourism minister highlighted the outstanding performance across the non-oil sectors such as agriculture, tourism, trade and infrastructure, among others.

“Guyana’s economy is extremely diversified, and that is something that we are very proud of, and we will continue to build on,” she highlighted as she referenced the government’s next phase of development.

Guyanese shopping at Bourda market

With the upcoming phase of development, Guyanese can expect to see the rollout of more inclusive, diversified and people-centred initiatives, ensuring that benefits are shared widely across the country.

“Our objective is very simple, to ensure that prosperity reaches every single Guyanese regardless of your geography, background, your ethnicity, your religion or your political affiliation,” Minister Susan added.

Moreover, she explained that this strategic direction will be reflected in various agencies such as the Small Business Bureau, Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Guyana Tourism Authority and the Competition Consumer Affairs Commission.