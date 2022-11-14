Guyana’s World War heroes remembered

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, along with members of the diplomatic corps on Sunday paid tribute to fallen soldiers of World War I and II.

Delivering remarks, President Ali stated, “we are forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We also recall with gratitude those who, through the years have made similar personal sacrifices in the contouring struggle for human dignity, social justice, and freedom from all forms of oppression, wherever these exist.”

He said their example strengthens the resolve to maintain the effort for peace, justice, and prosperity for all.

President Ali lays a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

“We the citizens of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, re-dedicate ourselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew our commitment to the development and the well-being of our beloved country.”

The last World War I (1914-1918) veteran Gershom Browne died in 2000 at age 102. Of 260 servicemen who served in World War II (1939-1945), nine are still alive.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

They are Bertram Henry, James Samuels, Kenneth King, Franklin Courtman, Victor Bruche, and Donald Grant.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

