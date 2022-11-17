Health minister reiterates call for older persons to get boosted

The government is reiterating the call for older persons, who received their first and second doses at least four to six months ago, to take their COVID-19 booster shots.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony noted that there is a slight upward trend in new cases.

Persons in the older age category, he noted, are presenting a severe form of COVID-19 and may require hospitalisation.

“We have been encouraging people 50 years and older to come and get their booster shots because they are more vulnerable. As you get older, some people would start getting chronic non-communicable diseases which put you at risk for COVID-19,” the health minister pointed out during Wednesday’s COVID-19 Update.

The number of older persons receiving booster doses is lower than anticipated, thus, Dr Anthony is encouraging them to get boosted.

“If you are not boosted, then, your immunity would drop and if your immunity drops, then you will become more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” he said.

The health minister also highlighted the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 since it helps to differentiate between flu and COVID-19.

“I would encourage people even if they have flu-like symptoms because the presentation of COVID has changed and a lot of people might have flu-like symptoms which include fever, cough, and runny nose,” Minister Anthony pointed out.

As of Wednesday, 75,969 booster doses have been administered. The booster doses are available for persons 18 years and older.

Some 12,514 persons between 18 to 29 years; 12,129 between 40 to 59 years; and 22,404 between 60 and above have received booster shots.

Forty-four active cases were reported over the last 24 hours and 11 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19.

