Health Ministry launches recipe book to promote healthy eating

The Ministry of Health is taking a bold step toward transforming the nation’s eating habits with the launch of the “Colourful Cooking, Healthy Living” Recipe Book, an initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles through smarter food choices.

The novel publication, produced by the ministry’s Food Policy Division, blends traditional Guyanese flavours with nutrient-rich ingredients such as vegetables, seeds, and whole grains.

It also significantly reduces or eliminates the use of sugar in many recipes, aligning with national efforts to curb lifestyle-related illnesses.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, commended the Food Policy Division for its commitment to improving national nutrition education, noting that the recipe book is a practical step in reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases.

“There are simple changes we can make that can help us live longer. Diet plays a significant role, and we need to encourage people to think carefully about what they eat,” Minister Anthony stated.

The healthy living recipe book, tailor-made for Guyanese, is expected to become a valuable resource for families, schools, and communities, offering practical, delicious, and nourishing recipes that support long-term health and well-being.

Below is the QR code for a free copy.

Scan for a free copy