Health, wellness programme promoting fit lifestyle to be implemented in schools

–Health ministry to set up wellness dept by year-end

The government will soon launch a comprehensive health and wellness programme in schools to instill the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle from an early age while equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for lifelong well-being.

Recognising the deep impact of health on overall development, the administration is taking proactive measures to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on Monday, during the opening ceremony of the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) health fair.

“And so, when we start, we want you to encourage your children to come and be part of the programme,” Minister Anthony noted.

Additionally, the government continues to implement various initiatives aimed at combatting non-communicable diseases and enhancing the lives of those who suffer from chronic illnesses.

Minister Anthony noted that hypertension, diabetes, and kidney, heart, and lung diseases are preventable.

“We have to embrace a lifestyle of wellness. And very often we do not do that. The goal is not just to live longer but to live healthier. It’s not just the lifespan we want to expand, but we also want to do the expansion of their health, meaning that we will live healthier for a longer period,” he stated.

Persons can adopt healthy lifestyles by maintaining a balanced diet of nutrients, getting enough sleep, exercising, and coping with stress.

“We need to start thinking about what we eat and drink. Instead of drinking all of the soft drinks, what we need to do is to drink more water. It will help you to stay healthy,” Minister Anthony advised.

The health ministry is also looking to set up a wellness department by year-end.

The government continues to make significant investments to ensure the nation’s primary health services have the equipment and resources required to guarantee higher quality health services for everyone.

