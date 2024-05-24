We must remain vigilant against external and internal threats

…….Minister Walrond advises at Region 4 Independence Celebrations

Guyanese must remain vigilant against external and internal threats. This was one of the key points made by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, as she gave the Feature Address at the 58th Independence Anniversary Celebration at Triumph on Friday.

Minister Walrond spoke of the formidable obstacles faced in forging nationhood from external threats and internal challenges. She recounted the historical struggles, including the threats on the Western frontier, the occupation of Ankoko Island, the attempted secession in the Rupununi, and the challenges on the eastern border at the New River Triangle. Minister Walrond also pointed to an ‘unbridled assault’ on the right of Guyanese to choose their own representatives.

“This assault was repeated in 1973, in 1980, 1985, and unbelievably, after a period of 28 years, such an assault on our Independence was again attempted in 2020. This is part of our history – on the face of it not a particularly pleasant history, but difficult as it may be, it must be confronted as we continue to travel our journey as an independent nation,” she posited.

The minister added that while we pursue goals of development and prosperity, we must remain watchful of those who seek to undermine our progress or infringe upon our sovereignty. “We must stand united as Guyanese and let our collective voices echo across the borders, Minister Walrond said.

Minister Walrond declared that Guyana is well-poised to be an economic powerhouse in the region and beyond. She highlighted the transformation occurring across the country, emphasizing the vast opportunities available for all Guyanese. The minister noted the journey of Independence, the progress made, and the continued commitment to national development and unity.

Minister Walrond also spoke of the significant support given to small businesses through grants and training. She also referenced the active engagement with tourism stakeholders in Region 4 and the launch of several experiential tours that have significantly enhanced the tourism products within the region.

Minister Walrond called on Guyanese to refocus on national goals such as food security, capacity development, diversification, and building a robust economy. She mentioned initiatives such the GOAL Scholarship program, the Student Loan Write-Off initiative, and the upcoming provision of free tuition at the University of Guyana as steps towards creating a more educated society and facilitating the emergence of new generations of free and independent thinkers.

She urged Guyanese to work together as a nation in love, respect, and unity and to partner in realizing the dream of a prosperous country.

