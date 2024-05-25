Gov’t invested billions in Region Five’s development

From 2020 to now, the PPP\C government has made a crucial impact on the lives of residents of Region Five as it has invested heavily into developing the region through sectors such as agriculture and housing.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag on Friday said that the government has invested billions of dollars on the region.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development. Sonia Parag speaking during the ceremony about the developments from 2023 to present

The minister was at the time speaking at the 58th Independence Flag Raising Ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

For agriculture, monies were expended on the National Agriculture and Research Extension Institute (NAREI), the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), and the Fisheries Department, all aimed at expanding the farming life in Region Five.

“NAREI’s strategic investment in Region Five has been $22.6 million from 2020 to 2023 and includes projects like the distribution of seedlings, coconut, and vegetables. You also have an investment of $1.3 billion from the GRDB,” the local government minister recounted.

The investment in the GRDB consists of the construction of drying floors in Cotton Tree and Number 5 village and the distribution of flood relief grants among other benefits.

“You have the Fisheries Department where the government invested $382 million towards the promotion of prawn production to expand the aquaculture industry through the Onverwagt Prawns Project,” Minister Parag outlined.

Residents of Region Five during the Flag Raising Ceremony

It was noted that 1,000 persons have benefitted from this project thus far by way of employment.

It was also revealed that $599 million went into the livestock industry with the construction of a state-of-the-art abattoir.

Meanwhile, housing schemes have been developed in Experiment, Burma, and other villages in Region Five which has brought a better standard of living to many residents.

“Region Five has benefitted from 2020 to now from 1,077 house lots in four different areas, with more coming in 2024. This is the progress the region has been seeing,” Minister Parag stated.

In Education too, residents have been reaping success as over 1,000 persons were able to access free education in the West Coast Berbice area through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship.

