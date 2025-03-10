‘Healthy Village’ outreach held in Malali

Under an initiative called ‘Healthy Village’, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai joined local leaders and villagers in the riverine community of Malali in Region Ten to welcome the 20th Chinese Medical Brigade, comprising 10 doctors.

The visiting team of doctors who conducted the medical outreach Saturday last are all attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and the Chinese Medical Team

They are specialised in general surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, gynecology, optometry, and acupuncture, among other specialties.

The medical outreach, a partnership between the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Health, is ongoing to enhance medical services to every community nationwide.

During the ceremony at the Malali Primary School, Minister Sukhai stated that the visit was the first of many to be conducted by the specialists.

“The Chinese medical team has a long association with the Government of Guyana…The doctors and specialists have been serving our country for 31 years… Our government continues to support village development and healthy village should be a slogan that every family should carry forward,” Minister Sukhai stated.

She thanked the medical team for its contributions over the years to Guyana, noting that Guyanese may encounter these doctors or specialists when seeking care at the GPHC.

Minister Sukhai also pointed out that Guyanese doctors are trained in China, enhancing their skill sets and patient care for optimum outcomes.

She also expressed her appreciation for all the women within the community as the world celebrated International Women’s Day.

The minister reminded the women that their contributions to building a strong and prosperous Guyana are invaluable.

A villager being seen by Gynecologist A villager being seen by Acupuncturist A villager being seen by an Orthopedic specialist A Villager being seen by an eye specialist

