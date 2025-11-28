Hinterland All Stars women make historic debut as ‘President’s team’ takes the field

The Hinterland All Stars women’s cricket team made a historic debut on Friday at the Lusignan Cricket Ground, signalling a new era for women’s cricket and hinterland sport in Guyana.

The team is the first of its kind, born out of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s drive to ensure that athletes from remote communities are scouted, trained, and given the same opportunities as their coastland peers.

Player from the Hinterland All Stars team

For many of the young women, simply walking onto the field in national colours was a dream they never thought would come true.

One player said the President’s push has finally given hinterland girls the chance to showcase their talent on a bigger stage, explaining that it is a chance “to show that we have the ability to improve…not only in the village, but outside,” after days of intense training ahead of their match.

Player from the Hinterland All Stars team

Another player, who is also a teacher, admitted she never imagined she would feature in a national tournament. Calling cricket “a really nice game” that she loves playing, she said being in the side is a “great opportunity” and that she is “looking forward to winning today,” noting that she always gives her best in any sport.

Player from the Hinterland All Stars team

From Region Seven, Lisa Turrell described her pride in representing what players call “the President’s team”. Having played mostly softball since childhood, she sees the Inter-County Tournament as a turning point in her cricket journey and in how hinterland athletes are viewed nationally, adding that it “feels good to be recognised by the President” and that she hopes the team can “go forward and do our best to win.”

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, Steven Jacobs

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, told the players that the administration is determined to ensure opportunity reaches every community, especially in the hinterland.

He described the tournament as “a very historic day,” stressing that the President wants the programme to grow beyond cricket into all sporting disciplines and noting that the government has already engaged sports bodies countrywide to cement inclusivity

“You know that this government is with you, and we want to make sure opportunities are presented to you. And this is what we’re doing…we’re providing the opportunity,” the minister stated.

With the President’s intervention now moving from promise to play, hinterland youths are no longer watching national sport from the sidelines; they are confidently stepping into Guyana’s wider sporting arena and beginning to rewrite the story of who gets to wear national colours.