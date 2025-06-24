Hinterland school construction remains top priority despite challenges – Minister Manickchand

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand says that the government is still committed to building schools in the hinterland regions despite existing challenges.

Responding to concerns raised by the Alliance for Change (AFC) regarding construction delays, Minister Manickchand stated that while the AFC sensationalises issues, the government remains focused on delivery.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

She attributed the delays to factors such as the public procurement process, which awards contracts to the lowest responsive bidder. Logistical challenges, such as limited access to flights and low tides that affect river transport.

Even with these hurdles, the education minister said, “Our job is fixed. Our eyes are focused on building these schools and getting these kids into schools.”

“Education for us is important,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI) question on the sidelines of the sod turning event for the Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School on Monday.

Over the past four years, the education sector in Guyana, particularly in previously neglected hinterland communities, has seen significant advancements.

The government has constructed 79 new schools in the hinterland, providing learners with a comfortable environment to pursue their studies. Twenty-seven schools have so far been completely renovated.

A major focus of this expansion is the drive towards universal secondary education in the hinterland, with 16 new secondary schools currently underway or in various stages of construction.

The communities where new secondary schools are being developed are as follows:

The North West

Hosororo

Kwebanna

Matthews Ridge

Orealla

Jawalla

Phillipai

Kopinang

Monkey Mountain

Karasabai

Tabatinga

Nappi

Massara Secondary

An Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan of US$90 million is also supporting the construction of six new primary schools and the upgrade of 19 existing ones in the hinterland regions.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the government has expanded the reach of the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) to the hinterland and riverine areas. This is now providing Amerindian students with access to educational resources that were previously unavailable.

When the government assumed office, only 2 per cent of these communities had access to the GLC. It meant that families who could not afford a television, solar panel or cable services were unable to benefit from the channel.

Now, 94 per cent can access the service through the provision of television sets and solar panels

At the 2025 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that through the use of low-earth orbit satellite technology, 158 schools have been connected to high-speed internet, expanding access to educational content and resources, including GLC.

This year, the education sector was allocated a whopping $175 billion from the national budget, an amount that will allow the ministry to expand educational services to all citizens.