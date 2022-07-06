Human Services Ministry hosts 3-day training for PWDs

In an effort to provide Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) with the necessary tools to be independent, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is currently hosting a three-day training at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The training is provided by the Ministry and will see the 24 participants receiving accredited certificates in Social Media Marketing from Nations University.

According to Head of the Difficult Circumstances Unit at the Ministry, Mahendra Budhram who is responsible for these trainings, “The Ministry has been at the forefront of providing equal opportunity for Persons Living with Disabilities,” noting that the aim is to train approximately 650 PDWs with approximately 150 already trained in a plethora of courses.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the training on Wednesday and reckoned, “going into the class is truly a heartwarming experience.”

“This is an entire programme that caters for Persons Living with Disabilities which started last year and is continuing this year. What I like this year, is that more persons are accessing these classes and programmes. I’ve listened to the dreams and aspirations of persons in the class and they want to start their own businesses, some want to expand and they have excellent ideas. I think with this kind of mentorship and training that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has been, is providing and will continue to provide, we will be able to efficiently and effectively serve those Persons Living with Disabilities with the full respect and understanding that they have visions, dreams and aspirations for themselves, their future and what they want to do to be empowered,” Minister Persaud stated.

One participant, Odessa Blair said she is thankful for this training since she aspires to open an online business.

Jamal Browne, another attendee reasoned that from this, he will now be equipped with the skills to market around the country to anyone. He added that the programme came at an integral time since it is challenging to find jobs and he will now be venturing into his own business.

These training compliment a wholistic approach the Ministry is taking to empower PWDs with the provision of assistive aids a staple of its initiative. Another project complimenting this training is the provision of tablets to persons who completed ICT-based training.

