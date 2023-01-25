Investments in budget 2023 to further propel Guyana’s development

Member of Parliament, Seepaul Narine in support of budget 2023 said the national financial plan will further propel the country into achieving its national goals.

The MP made the remarks on Tuesday on day two of the budget debate 2023 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Member of Parliament, Seepaul Narine

“Indeed, the budget when implemented will take us further down the developmental path and bring us closer to our national goal. “Budget 2023, envisaged a steady development country where our people live in a cohesive and modern society where their dreams are made possible and where families can make meaningful contributions to our country.”

MP Narine noted that the opposition continues to add abrasive commentary to halt the country’s development. To this end, he encouraged the APNU+AFC Coalition to cooperate with the government to foster nation-building.

“I would urge the honourable members on that side of the house to join the government in advancing a programme benefitting all Guyanese, but I wonder if the opposition is really committed to nation-building or is it all huff and puff,” he said.

The government MP noted that this year’s budget is wide-ranging and has a comprehensive plan to reshape Guyana and double efforts to enhance the welfare of Guyanese.

The programmes being implemented from monies allocated in the budget include some $4 billion for GUYSUCO to continue the efforts of repairing the purposeful and vindictive damage inflicted by the APNU+AFC Government. This effort will improve revenues, enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

From the budget, Guyanese will see the expansion of the packaging plant at Blairmont and the construction of a new plant at Albion, which will undoubtedly enhance the industry’s drive for sustainability.

Narine noted that the industry has already secured markets in several countries, which is “welcoming news and is an indicator that we are moving in the right direction.”

Additionally, the budget provides the average citizen with the opportunity to become home and vehicle owners with no new taxes added.

Workers stand to receive aggregately $3 billion just through the increase in the income cash threshold.

The reduction in freight charges for imports meaningfully assists in mitigating the rising cost of living due to the existing global economic situation.

The financial support to both the Guyana Power and Light and the Guyana Water Incorporated to maintain electricity and water tariffs represents significant backing to the working class.

“Just a few years ago, Guyanese had to pay taxes on water and electricity and children had to pay VAT to go to school and when we visited the hospital, taxes were charged as well as a host of other hikes. The Irfaan Ali government has removed those burdens from the backs of the working class placing a substantial sum of monies in the pockets of the working class,” MP Narine pointed out.

