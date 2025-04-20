Issues of dust, mud eliminated with $800M road upgrades in Region Nine

The daily challenges against dust and mud are finally ending for the residents of Karaudarnau, Nappi, Shulinab, and Awarewaunau, as the government injected $800 million into upgrading the internal roads of these Region Nine villages from laterite to asphaltic concrete.

To ensure the substantial transformation meets the needs of the communities, residents were given the option to select the most impactful locations for construction.

Road upgrades in Shulinab, Region Nine

This community-based approach by the government allowed the project to benefit thousands of hinterland residents from the various Amerindian villages.

In Shulinab, where approximately 480 people reside, the impact of the newly constructed road is already being felt.

Village Councillor Brandon Felix provided the Department of Public Information (DPI) with a detailed explanation on how the roads are benefiting the community.

Village Councillor Brandon Felix

“Our road wasn’t really how it is now, and I think it is a great help, especially with our school children going to school. Before this, it was muddy and they couldn’t get to school, and if they had shoes, they would take off their shoes and go with slippers to school and change their shoes in school.

Today, with this road, I say it is very helpful to the community, especially with the school children going to school,” Felix said.

Felix also expressed appreciation for the renewed attention being placed on the development of hinterland communities by the government.

“What I am seeing here now is that they are very interested in the hinterland people in our community,” he stated.

Toshao of Karaudarnau, Apollos Issacs

Karaudarnau, home to 1,092 residents, has seen a similar transformation.

Toshao of Karaudarnau, Apollos Issacs, described the previous road conditions as muddy during the rainy season and overwhelmingly dusty during the dry months.

“The road before the asphalt road was terrible. Many of our school children don’t get to wear their boots to school, and the dry season is very dusty for us at the schools and also for business people,” he said.

However, the Toshao dubbed the new road upgrades a ‘game changer’ that will fuel economic growth and development, as it will boost tourism and the community’s farm-to-market prospects.

Berlinda Xaviar, resident

A resident, Berlinda Xaviar, emphasised the exponential differences the road has brought to her daily life.

“This road that we got recently, I have seen an impact. The children would be safe, their boots, their socks would be in better condition since the road is just around the area.

Before, we had a lot of dust, dust all around the village, especially when the big trucks are moving around, you would see a dusty road, and that would cause accidents, but now when you ride, everything is just clear. My kitchen used to be dusty, and my little business was affected. Now everything is just good,” she highlighted.

The construction of these roads is not just a physical shift, but signifies a broader change in how hinterland villages are integrated into the government’s national development agenda.

It also merges government’s effort to enhance connectivity and bridge access to education, health, business, and tourism opportunities that are readily available in the coastland.

To further propel these efforts, the government has injected $7.2 billion to enhance the welfare of Amerindian communities in the 2025 budget.

