Jagdeo warns of criminal networks compromising political, media and judicial spheres

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has warned of a potential compromise by a powerful criminal network across several crucial sectors of society, including the media, police, judicial, and political spheres.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo drew parallels between the Mohamed’s situation in Guyana and Pablo Escobar, one of the world’s most notorious drug lords, influence on the Colombian government.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo speaking to the media on Thursday

“…Through these linkages, [we have to] ensure this is not replicated in our society”, the vice president warned, stating that, “He bribed the police, the judiciary, the state. Individuals who have money think they can buy out anybody, including the media.”

Continuing the issue of the Mohameds, Jagdeo said, based on observations, some sections of the media, the judiciary, and the political opposition appear to have been financially enticed or coerced.

“We are watching the people who are going to not perform their duties because they are compromised,” he said, before stating, “We are watching them carefully.”

In fact, he highlighted that certain media entities would never press the Mohameds about their illegalities. Instead, they have glorified Azruddin Mohamed’s entry into the political arena, particularly his swearing in as an Opposition Member of Parliament, even describing it as ‘historic’.

On the judicial side, Dr Jagdeo questioned the reasoning behind the Magistrate Court’s granting bail to Azruddin and his father, Nazar, in the extradition case that was heard on October 31.

“It was a convenience to the Mohameds so they could pay $150,000 in cash. People don’t get bail for that. You can imagine the world looking on at Guyana and saying, ‘What is happening in that country?’ he expressed.

The warning underscores a significant challenge to the national integrity and stability of the government’s institutions, with VP Jagdeo emphasising that, “We must guard against that with everything we have.”



