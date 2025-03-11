Kwakwani to get new $248M airstrip – Min Edghill announces

Access to the mining and logging village of Kwakwani in Region Ten will greatly improve with a new $248 million airstrip.

The contract has been awarded to Associated Construction Services for the building and asphaltic paving of the facility.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivers remarks in Kwakwani, Region Ten

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill last Saturday said when the airstrip is completed it will address existing concerns that deter or restrict some airlines from operating within the area.

He told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that similar to roads, a base will be laid before the asphaltic paving to strengthen the durability and longevity of the airstrip’s surface.

Works on the 2,500-foot-long by 50-foot-wide airstrip is scheduled to span five months.

The public works minister said all community landings and revetment from De Velde to Hururu will be rehabilitated.

The expansive project is being implemented through the Ministry of Public Works.

Kwakwani Airstrip

“Contracts will be executed in every riverine area to deal with the landings,” he disclosed.

Concrete footpaths from the landings where boats dock, leading to schools, health centres and other main facilities will be constructed.

The construction of these footpaths will be executed by the residents of the various communities.

“When we say we are giving you improved livelihood, we are not just talking like the people who told you, ‘you are going to have a better life’ and you didn’t see it. I heard these days people are saying ‘better must come,’ so when they come around tell them better come already,” he stated.

Coupled with these initiatives, all the roads within Kwakwani are currently being executed by small contractors from the area.

These projects are expected to be completed no later than April.

