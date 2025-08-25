Largest voter turnout among disciplined services since LGE 2018

Guyana saw the largest voter turnout among members of the joint services since the 2018 Local Government Elections.

Deputy Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Aneal Giddings made the revelation on Monday, during a press conference to address election-related queries.

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Aneal Giddings

Some 83 per cent of registered disciplined service members turned out to vote on August 22.

“I would report from the 2018 elections, that’s local government…this has been the largest turnout since,” he said.

Looking toward the upcoming countrywide election slated for September 1, Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud assured the public that GECOM is doing all it can within its powers to ensure integrity is maintained at the polls.

Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud

“I’ve given this overview to establish the point that in no aspect or no component…will there be the absence of police or party agents accompanying the Statements of Poll, all with the view to safeguarding the integrity of the Statements of Poll,” the CEO noted.

He said that all systems are in place so that, in the event of a “hiccup”, the commission can rectify it almost immediately.

“I do not foresee any…hiccups at this time, and that is not to say that none will emerge, but from our end…we are in a position to respond with alacrity should any of those issues arise,” Persaud stated.

GECOM is also well-equipped to man all polling stations come election day, the CEO said.