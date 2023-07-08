Lethem to benefit from Child Care, Garment Construction training

Residents of Lethem in Region Nine will soon be equipped with additional skills and knowledge, as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through its Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), has rolled out two training programmes.

The programmes are Child Care Level 2 and Garment Construction. They will both commence on August 7 and end on August 11, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The Child Care Level 2 training will equip residents with the knowledge to adequately care for babies and toddlers, while helping them to develop their cognitive skills.

Most importantly, it will allow them to be eligible for jobs at early childhood development centres and nursery schools across the region.

This training will be conducted at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Training Hall.

Meanwhile, the town of Lethem can further grow into a marketing hub with garment construction training.

This training will see persons acquiring the most detailed skills in hemming, sewing, and embroidery.

From this, people can follow the career path to becoming seamstresses and tailors.

It will be conducted at the Tabatinga Sports Hall.

Application forms can be uplifted at the RDC building. For further information, persons can contact the Regional Executive Officer’s Secretary, Claire Alexander via WhatsApp at 691-7959.

Over 10,000 persons across Guyana have since benefitted from training through the Human Services Ministry.

Some of these persons have also received grants, which have helped them in opening their small businesses.

