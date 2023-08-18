Local charities receive $17.1M boost from ‘Cricket for Charity’ tournament

Sixteen charitable organisations, and other charitable groups have received funding of up to $1.5 million from proceeds generated by the recently held Kares One Guyana T10 Tape Ball Blast ‘Cricket for Charity’ match.

The funds were presented to the representatives of the organisations by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali during a simple ceremony at State House.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali during the event at State House

Out of the $18.5 million raised from the recent ‘Cricket for Charity’ game during the Kares One Guyana T10 Tape Ball Blast tournament, $17.1 million was allocated to local charities.

The remaining $1.4 million will be directed towards supporting ongoing projects at the First Lady’s Empowerment and Disability Centre in Palmyra, Berbice.

In his brief remarks, President Ali commended the event organisers for their tremendous efforts in putting together such a remarkable event. Corporate entities and government agencies were also acknowledged for their unwavering support in ensuring the success of the tournament.

The president described the event as a ‘brilliant idea’ that engaged communities, local clubs, and youngsters involved in street cricket, and expressed his hope that the event will continue to grow both in scope and scale in the coming years.

“Charity for cricket is not new, it is a big thing in the UK. In England it is a major activity… We’re hoping to expand this initiative,” he said.

The head of state recognised the significant impact of tape ball cricket, noting that it is used in Asia t0 select international players. He said it can be promoted in Guyana as a major event.

“So, I think you’re onto something very big, something that is indigenous, and something that can even expand itself to the rest of the region here in CARICOM adding to our tourism product, adding to our sport tourism,” President Ali underscored.

Representatives of the organisations also expressed gratitude for the funding that will greatly aid in their work.

A section of the gathering during the simple ceremony at State House

Jennifer Bobb, representing the Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre, stated that it is a privilege to be receiving the support. She mentioned that the funds will be used wisely to enhance the lives of the children.

Sandra Sukdeo of Bless the Children Home expressed gratitude for this donation, stating that the funds would be utilised for extensions and other necessary improvements that will provide a more comfortable environment for the children.

A section of the gathering during the simple ceremony at State House

“I want to thank the first lady and the president as well as the private sector for this wonderful initiative and for their support to the work that we do,” she said.

President Ali’s ‘Roraima’ won against Guyanese Cricket Legend Lennox Cush’s ‘Kanuku’ in the showpiece at the National Stadium, Providence last Saturday evening.

