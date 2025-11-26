Local Government Ministry joins GBV fight, activism

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will join the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to raise awareness of gender-based violence over the next 16 days under the theme, “Let’s Stop Violence“.

This will be in keeping with the government’s united national effort to tackle all forms of violence.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand



On Monday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, said that this observance is a clear message to Guyana that we have not eradicated gender inequalities that cause gender-based violence.

The minister is committed to sharing daily information throughout the 16-day campaign.

“I’m going to try very hard to make sure I bring to you every day… some kind of information on what is gender-based violence, what are solutions, what are actions we’ve taken as a country, how should men be in this, what should women do in this, how we can address children who are products of relationships that are violent,” the minister said in a social media post.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s 16 Days of Activism calendar of activities

She called on citizens to remain receptive to national messages shared from the human service ministry, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and the court system.

While acknowledging progress, Minister Manickchand stressed that there is still much more to be done. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to long-term solutions.

“As a government, we are committed to making sure we put things in place where this is no longer an issue we have to deal with. So let’s do this together,” she said.

The 16-day campaign begins today, with nationwide messaging, advocacy and support activities coordinated by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and partner agencies, encouraging all Guyanese to be part of the movement to end gender-based violence.