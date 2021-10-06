Mammograms can be taken before or after Covid-19 vaccines depending on the type – Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP has clarified that it is safe for women to take mammograms after taking the Vector Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

However, the Minister noted that if a person has taken either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, which are known as the MRNA vaccines, it is recommended that they take the mammogram either before taking their first dose or at least six weeks after taking the second dose of the vaccine.

“If you’re going for a mammogram, either do it before you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, if not, then wait until you have completed your second dose and wait for six weeks and then you go and you can get it. By then, whatever changes that were there on the lymph nodes would be resolved,” Minister Anthony said during today’s Covid-19 Update.

He noted that this is so because there is a possibility of a false diagnosis if it is done before the six – week period.

“There is a possibility, about 16 per cent of the women who would have gotten a MRNA vaccine, if they go and do a mammogram, you can see enlargement of the breast lymph nodes and that can sometimes lead to a false diagnosis.”

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said it is also recommended that cancer patients take the Covid vaccines as they are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

“Some of the most prestigious societies dealing with the treatment of cancer has recommended, if you have any form of cancer that you should really go and get the Covid-19 vaccine. We know that persons with cancer, it can be considered as one of the co-morbidities and therefore it would put you at increased risk for Covid-19. So, you need to go and get vaccinated because that’s going to protect you.

“If you have someone who is more vulnerable, that is the cancer patient and you have a caregiver that is unvaccinated, the chances are that person can bring the infection to the vulnerable person and put them at risk.”

Minister Anthony emphasised the importance of caregivers and other family members taking the vaccine, since persons with cancer are more susceptible to the deadly disease.