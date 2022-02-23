Massive infrastructural transformation  coming to Region One

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P announced Tuesday, that massive infrastructural transformation is in train for the Barima Waini, (Region One.)

Minister Croal was at the time addressing residents at the region’s flag raising ceremony in observance of Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary held at the Mabaruma Settlement Ground.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

He was joined by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Mayor of Mabaruma, Chris Phang, Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bissessar other regional officials and members of the discipline services.

Minister Croal said the PPP/C Administration is committed to ensuring the citizens of the hinterland benefit from the overall transformation taking shape in the oil producing state.

“Even as we continue to battle a global pandemic which has brought some hardships as well as other global and regional challenges, our government is implementing bold and transformational infrastructural projects which will significantly narrow the gap between the coast and the hinterland,” he told the resident.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Mayor of Mabaruma Town, Chris Phang, Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bissessar other regional officials and members of the Joint Services during the hoisting of the Golden Arrow Head

In Region One, more households are receiving electricity with the expansion of the power generation system in Mabaruma. There will be further expansion of the system this year which will see communities including Koberimo receiving electricity for the first time, and Yarakita village benefitting from a generator set. The power stations at Moruca, Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge will also be boosted this year.

In the area of health, significant investments were made to ensure residents benefit from improved health service delivery. To this end, the Mabaruma Regional Hospital has been transformed to a Smart hospital and will be commissioned shortly. Additionally, for the first time, X-Ray and other critical services are now available at Mabaruma; Moruca and Matarkai hospitals.

Further, the construction of the Mabaruma to Hosororo Concrete Road continues, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of the road from Wanaina to Yarakita. Works on the Mabaruma to Morawhanna road (phase 2) continues and upgrading of two kilometres of road at Kokerital Hill will be done this year.

A cultural presentation as Guyana ushered in its 52nd Republic Anniversary

New wells will be drilled at Wauna, Mabaruma Settlement and Khan’s Hill. The new $2.5 billion ferry that will ply the Georgetown to North West route, will come on stream later this year. Consequently , the wharves at Morawhanna, Kumaka and Port Kaituma are being reconfigured to accommodate the vessel.

Minister Croal said as Guyana celebrates 52 years as a republic, the people must reflect on their achievements and aspirations for the future.

“I wish to assure you that our government, led by the vision of His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, is committed to helping us realise your goals and I encourage you to work with us so that together we can achieve them. Let us honour the memories and sacrifices of our fore parents by joining hands to build a greater Guyana,” he noted.

The minister iterated that the PPP/C Administration is committed to protecting the country’s fragile democracy, and improving the social and economic condition of all Guyanese.

Those in attendance were treated to the packed cultural programme before the symbolic hoisting of the Golden Arrow Head at midnight.