Message by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud on observance of International Day of Peace

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Pandemic fatigue – the world over and right here in Guyana – continues to affect people of all walks of life, robbing them of the peace and happiness needed to navigate life’s difficulties. We also come across the hatred, intolerance, unkindness and the lack of compassion from time to time in society that disrupts peace. Some will say that today’s daily travails cause persons to react in a manner that creates discord, but I believe that there is always an avenue to achieve peaceful outcomes.

We at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security are glad to join the rest of the world in observing International Day of Peace on September 21, 2021 under the theme, “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”

As we struggle to recover from a pandemic that that continues to claim lives, batter health and disturb sanity, our Guyanese population must exercise every effort not to contribute knowingly to acts of abuse, hatred, violence and injustice but instead pursue paths of peace and understanding with others which will ultimately contribute to a better quality of life for everyone.

According to the United Nations (UN), the pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in stigma, discrimination, and hatred, which only cost more lives instead of saving them. In confronting the Coronavirus – our common enemy – we must be reminded that we are not each other’s enemy. To be able to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, we need to act responsibly at all times to ensure adherence to best health practices to protect lives and loved ones.

I urge you to do your part not only to preserve our environment but humankind as well. Take the vaccine and encourage those who are hesitant to take it, so that they can survive the relentless onslaught of the pandemic.

We would like to ensure full access to all our services by all who require them and will not spare any effort to realize this. I encourage you to utilize the 914 hotline to report any cases of elder, child, gender- based or domestic violence and abuse. Please also report cases of human trafficking and other ills that you may be a witness to.

To build back in an equitable and sustainable way, the ongoing countrywide Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), men’s, youth and family programmes are all geared towards helping people to become more independent and to surmount challenges.

The Support and Heal Network initiative, a partnership between the ministry and faith-based organisations, continues to address social issues among vulnerable groups and communities across Guyana.

I take this opportunity today to urge all to show compassion, kindness, and hope during the ongoing pandemic. Together, let us continue to strengthen all endeavours that promote peaceful solutions and higher consciousness that advances peace at all times.